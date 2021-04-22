The WTA on Thursday announced the additions of tournaments in Italy and Germany to the 2021 calendar.
The Emilia Romagna Open will be contested during the week of May 17 on red clay in Parma, Italy. It will feature a 32-player singles main draw -- with six additional players able to compete as well -- and a 16-team doubles draw.
The Hamburg European Open, an outdoor event on clay, will be contested during the week of July 5. It will feature a 28-player singles main draw and a 16-team doubles draw.
"The WTA is committed to offering as many playing and earning opportunities for our members as possible, and we look forward to bringing the WTA Tour to Parma and Hamburg this season, enhancing women's tennis even more this year," WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said.
--Field Level Media
