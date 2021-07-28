Wide receiver Randall Cobb appeared to confirm that he is returning to the Green Bay Packers.
Cobb took to social media on Wednesday and wrote "I'M COMING HOME!" accompanied by an old picture of him wearing his Packers uniform.
Multiple media outlets reported the Packers were close to re-acquiring Cobb, who spent his first eight NFL seasons playing for Green Bay.
Cobb's potential return to the Packers comes on the heels of reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers returning to the team on Tuesday. This marked the first time that Rodgers was with Green Bay since his exit interview after the team's 31-26 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game.
Cobb, who will turn 31 next month, earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2014 after recording career-high totals in receptions (91), receiving yards (1,287) and touchdowns (12).
He had 38 catches for 441 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games last season with the Houston Texans.
In 130 NFL games, Cobb has 563 receptions for 6,793 yards and 47 touchdowns with the Packers, Dallas Cowboys and Texans.
The Packers made Cobb a second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Kentucky.
--Field Level Media
