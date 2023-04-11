Former Louisiana wide receiver and mid-round NFL draft prospect Michael Jefferson was involved in a multi-car wreck that required multiple surgeries, his agent told ESPN on Tuesday.
The accident happened Sunday night in Mobile, Ala., Jefferson's hometown. No other details were available.
The 6-foot-4 Jefferson led the Ragin' Cajuns with 51 catches for 810 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022. Louisiana went 6-7, earning a bowl berth against Houston in the Independence Bowl.
He caught 69 passes for 1,291 yards and 11 TDs in two seasons at Louisiana.
Jefferson is ranked as the No. 41 wideout in the upcoming draft by ESPN. NFL.com ranks him as a bottom of roster or practice squad player in the NFL.
Jefferson transferred to Louisiana from Alabama State. He played three seasons (2018-20) with the Hornets, an FCS school.
--Field Level Media
