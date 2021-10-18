Sorry, an error occurred.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley returned to practice Monday after being away from the team for personal reasons.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is returning to practice after taking time away to address a personal matter.
Coach Arthur Smith made the announcement Monday.
Ridley didn't travel to London for the Oct. 10 game, a 27-20 win against the New York Jets. The Falcons had a bye Sunday.
Ridley, 26, is off to a strong start and has 27 catches for 255 yards and one touchdown for Atlanta (2-3).
The team did not give a reason for his time away from the team, saying only, "We are in support of Calvin during this time and will respect his privacy on the matter."
Riley had career bests of 90 catches and 1,374 yards last season when he supplanted the since-departed Julio Jones as the team's top wideout.
Overall, Ridley has 244 receptions for 3,316 yards and 27 touchdowns in 48 NFL games (34 starts).
The Falcons visit the Miami Dolphins (1-5) on Sunday.
