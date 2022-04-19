Ex-Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall, who was a sought-after four-star recruit in the Class of 2021, announced plans to transfer to Texas on Tuesday.

Hall was rated the 45th overall recruit in 2021 in the 247Sports composite. He was the class' fifth-best receiver according to 247Sports and the third-ranked receiver per ESPN.

Hall caught just four passes for 72 yards as a freshman at Alabama. During spring practice this month, he was handed a suspension for violating team rules, and he opted to enter the transfer portal.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was the offensive coordinator at Alabama when the 6-foot-3 Hall chose the Crimson Tide out of high school.

The Longhorns will host the Crimson Tide in a nonconference game on Sept. 10.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In