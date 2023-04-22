World No. 1 Novak Djokovic withdrew from the Mutua Madrid Open, the tournament announced Saturday.
The 35-year-old Serbian is a three-time champion of the ATP Masters 1000 event, most recently in 2019.
No specific reason for his withdrawal was provided, but Djokovic has been dealing with a right elbow injury.
"Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you back on the court as soon as possible," the event tweeted.
Djokovic is 17-3 in 2023, including his record-tying 22nd grand slam title at the Australian Open.
He lost 6-4, 7-6 (6) to countryman Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals of the Srpska Open on Friday in Banja Luka, Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Spanish star Rafael Nadal, also a 22-time major winner, withdrew from the Madrid Open on Thursday due to his lingering hip injury.
