FedEx Cup leader and World No. 1 Jon Rahm of Spain withdrew from The Players Championship on Friday due to illness.
Rahm, 28, recorded two birdies against one bogey on Thursday to finish with a 1-under-par 71 after the first round at TPC Sawgrass at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. He was tied for 32nd place at the time.
He withdrew before starting the second round.
Rahm already has three wins this year and entered The Players ranked No. 1 in the world for the second consecutive year.
Rahm captured the 2021 U.S. Open among his 10 wins on the PGA Tour.
