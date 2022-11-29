Cody Gakpo tallied in his third straight game to lead Netherlands past host Qatar 2-0 on Tuesday and into the knockout stage of the World Cup in Doha, Qatar.
The Dutch clinched Group A with the win, earning seven points.
Gakpo scored in the 26th minute followed by Frenkie de Jong's goal in the 49th minute to cruise past the hosts.
Gakpo had a second goal wiped out after it was determined he handled the ball.
Qatar was already eliminated after its 3-1 loss to Senegal. They did not earn a point in this World Cup.
--Senegal 2, Ecuador 1
Kalidou Koulibaly scored in the 70th minute to send Senegal to its second knockout stage appearance in three World Cups.
Senegal needed the win in order to advance; a draw would have sent Ecuador to the knockout round.
Ismaila Sarr opened the scoring on a penalty kick in the 44th minute. Sarr was plowed into by Piero Hincapie to set up the kick from the spot.
Ecuador equalized in the 67th minute on a goal from Moises Caicedo. However, Senegalese captain Koulibaly delivered the game-winner three minutes later.
Senegal finished second in Group A with six points, one behind Netherlands. The African nation reached the quarterfinals in 2002 and was eliminated in the group stage in 2018.
--Field Level Media
