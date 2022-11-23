Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored eight minutes apart late in the second half to lift Japan to a 2-1 victory over Germany on Wednesday in the first match of Group E play at the World Cup in Qatar.
Doan scored in the 75th minute and Asano in the 83rd for Japan, which received eight saves from Shuichi Gonda.
German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan converted a penalty to open the scoring in the 33rd minute.
The Germans nearly doubled the advantage just before halftime on an apparent goal from Kai Havertz, however the play was ruled offside.
Manuel Neuer made two saves for Germany, which will look to rebound against Spain on Sunday.
Japan will tangle with Costa Rica
--Croatia 0, Morocco 0
Dominik Livakovic made two saves to help Croatia secure a scoreless draw against Morocco in the opener of Group F play.
Nikola Vlasic offered Croatia's best chance to open the scoring at the end of the first half. Morocco's Yassine Bounou made the save -- his only one of the match.
Morocco's top opportunity to dent the scoresheet was Noussair Mazraoui's header in the second half.
Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-up, will look for a better showing on Sunday against Canada.
Morocco will bid for its first win when it faces Belgium on Sunday.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.