Iran scored two goals in second-half stoppage time to hand Wales a devastating 2-0 loss in Group B action Friday at the World Cup in Qatar.
Roozbeh Cheshmi broke the deadlock in the 98th minute and Ramin Rezaeian scored in the 101st against a 10-man Welsh squad, which lost goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to a red card in the 86th minute.
Hennessey initially drew a yellow card after his high challenge against Mehdi Taremi, but the referee showed him the red card after a VAR check.
With three points going into Tuesday's game against the United States, Iran has a shot at advancing to the World Cup knockout stages for the first time.
--Senegal 3, Qatar 1
Senegal helped Qatar become the first team ousted from the World Cup. The host nation's 3-1 loss coupled with a Netherlands-Ecuador draw means Qatar cannot advance to the knockout stage from Group A.
Boulaye Dia put Senegal ahead at halftime with a goal in the 41st minute and Famara Diedhiou made it 2-0 with a header in the 48th.
Mohammed Muntari netted the first World Cup goal in Qatar's history in the 78th minute, heading home a cross from Ismail Mohamad.
Senegal substitute Bamba Dieng restored the two-goal cushion in the 84th minute.
--Netherlands 1, Ecuador 1
Enner Valencia's third goal of the tournament helped Ecuador earn a draw with the Dutch in Group A, thereby eliminating host Qatar.
Cody Gakpo put the Netherlands ahead with a quick strike in the sixth minute.
After having the apparent equalizer overturned by VAR just before the half, Valencia leveled the match in the 49th minute.
Valencia scored twice in a 2-0 win against Qatar in the opening match of the World Cup.
Netherlands and Ecuador are tied atop Group A with four points, with Senegal one point back in third place.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.