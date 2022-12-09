Nov 27, 2022; Doha, Qatar; Croatia forward Bruno Petkovic (16) celebrates after winning a group stage match against Canada during the 2022 World Cup at Khalifa International Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports
Los jugadores de Croacia celebran su victoria ante Brasil en la tanda de penales mientras el brasileÃ±o Marquinhos se lamenta. (ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP vÃa Getty Images/TNS)
Croatia got a late equalizer before bouncing Brazil on penalty kicks Friday to advance to the World Cup semifinals in Doha, Qatar.
Neymar put Brazil ahead 1-0 in the 105th minute with his 77th international goal, matching Pele's national record.
Bruno Petkovic answered for Croatia with just four minutes remaining in extra time with a deflected strike.
Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-up, advanced 4-2 on penalty kicks and will face Argentina in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Rodrygo missed Brazil's opening penalty try and Marquinhos hit the post on the team's fourth attempt, while Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer, Luka Modric and Mislav Orsic each converted for Croatia.
Argentina 2, Netherlands 2 (Argentina advances on PKs)
Lautaro Martinez netted the winning penalty kick to deliver Argentina past the Netherlands in their quarterfinal match in Lusail, Qatar.
Argentina won 4-3 on penalties. Lionel Messi, Leandro Paredes and Gonzalo Montiel also scored during PKs for Argentina.
The victory came after Argentina whittled away a 2-0 lead. Wout Weghorst scored in the 83rd minute to get the Dutch on the board before finding the equalizer off a free kick just outside the goal box in the 11th minute of added time to force extra time.
Nahuel Molina opened the scoring in the 35th minute and Messi made it 2-0 Argentina on a 73rd-minute penalty kick. Martinez kicked his PKs winner left while Dutch keeper Andries Noppert (three saves) dove the other way.
