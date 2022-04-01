Mar 30, 2022; San Jose, Costa Rica; (EDITORS NOTE: Photo is for use by U.S. and Canadian Customers Only) Christian Pulisic of the United States in action with Costa Rica's Keylor Navas at Estadio Nacional. Mandatory Credit: Mayela Lopez/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports
Mar 30, 2022; San Jose, Costa Rica; (EDITORS NOTE: Photo is for use by U.S. and Canadian Customers Only) Antonee Robinson of the U.S. in action with Costa Rica's Carlos Martinez at Estadio Nacional. Mandatory Credit: Mayela Lopez/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports
Mar 27, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; United States defender Aaron Long (15) dribbles the ball against Panama in the second half during a FIFA World Cup Qualifier soccer match at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 27, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; United States goalkeeper Zack Steffen (1) passes the ball against Panama in the first half during a FIFA World Cup Qualifier soccer match at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 27, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; United States fans and players celebrate a goal against Panama in the first half during a FIFA World Cup Qualifier soccer match at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 30, 2022; San Jose, Costa Rica; (EDITORS NOTE: Photo is for use by U.S. and Canadian Customers Only) Christian Pulisic of the United States in action with Costa Rica's Keylor Navas at Estadio Nacional. Mandatory Credit: Mayela Lopez/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports
Mayela Lopez
Mar 30, 2022; San Jose, Costa Rica; (EDITORS NOTE: Photo is for use by U.S. and Canadian Customers Only) Antonee Robinson of the U.S. in action with Costa Rica's Carlos Martinez at Estadio Nacional. Mandatory Credit: Mayela Lopez/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports
Mayela Lopez
Mar 27, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; United States defender Aaron Long (15) dribbles the ball against Panama in the second half during a FIFA World Cup Qualifier soccer match at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
Jeremy Reper
Mar 27, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; United States goalkeeper Zack Steffen (1) passes the ball against Panama in the first half during a FIFA World Cup Qualifier soccer match at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
Jeremy Reper
Mar 27, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; United States fans and players celebrate a goal against Panama in the first half during a FIFA World Cup Qualifier soccer match at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
Friday's 2022 World Cup draw in Qatar placed the United States men's national team in Group B with England.
The group also includes IR Iran and the winner of a European playoff that will be decided in June when Wales takes on either Scotland or Ukraine.
The U.S. will open play against that playoff winner on Nov. 21 before facing England on Nov. 25 -- the day after Thanksgiving, followed by a Nov. 29 clash with IR Iran.
The Americans are competing in the World Cup for the first time since 2014.
"We think it's a good group -- we know every opponent in the World Cup is difficult, but with England you get an exciting matchup, with Iran it's a diverse opponent and they've done well in qualifying and then we'll have to wait and see who the third opponent is," U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter told the BBC.
"Overall pleased with the group and excited to get started."
In 1950 in Brazil, the U.S. pulled off one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history with a 1-0 win against heavily favored England. The two sides played to a 1-1 draw at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
Fellow CONCACAF qualifiers Mexico and Canada were drawn into Groups C and F, respectively.
The 32-team tournament, the first World Cup held in the Middle East, runs from Nov. 21 to Dec. 18.
The complete group-by-group breakdown:
Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands
Group B: England, IR Iran, USA, European playoff winner
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, Denmark, Tunisia, Intercontinental playoff 1 winner
Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Intercontinental playoff 2 winner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.