The World Baseball Classic is returning in 2023, with the championship game set to be played in Miami.
The international tournament, held every four years, last was contested in 2017. The 2021 event was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers on Thursday announced the schedule, host cities and teams. The field features the 16 teams that played in 2017, plus four qualifiers still to be determined.
The defending champion United States kicks off play March 11 in Pool C action in Phoenix. Other host cities for pool play are Miami, Tokyo and Taichung, Taiwan.
The top two teams from each pool will move on to the quarterfinals, to be held in Miami and Tokyo. The semifinals and finals will be held in Miami from March 19-21.
The schedule:
POOL A (March 8-13)
Host: Taichung, Taiwan
Chinese Taipei
Cuba
Italy
Netherlands
Qualifier TBD
POOL B (March 9-13)
Host: Tokyo
Japan
Korea
China
Australia
POOL C (March 11-15)
Host: Phoenix
United States
Canada
Mexico
Colombia
POOL D (March 11-15)
Host: Miami
Puerto Rico
Venezuela
Israel
Dominican Republic
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.