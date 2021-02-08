Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 31 points as No. 2 Connecticut knocked off No. 1 South Carolina 63-59 in overtime Monday night in a battle of nonconference women's basketball powers at Storrs, Conn.
The Huskies (14-1) improved to 9-0 this season at Gampel Pavilion and 9-1 all-time against the Gamecocks.
Bueckers scored the Huskies' final 13 points of the game, including all nine in overtime. Her jumper with 46 seconds left gave UConn a one-point lead, and she added a 3-pointer with 10.8 seconds to go. Bueckers scored 30 or more points for a third consecutive game.
South Carolina (15-2), which beat UConn by 18 points last season in Columbia, S.C., had a 12-game winning streak snapped. Aliyah led the Gamecocks with 17 points and 15 rebounds.
No. 10 Arizona 79, No. 11 Oregon 59
In Eugene, Ore., Cate Reese pumped in a game-high 25 points on 11-of-14 shooting as the Wildcats scored their second double-figure win against the Ducks this season. Arizona (12-2, 10-2 Pac-12) pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Oregon 27-14 to establish a 60-46 lead. Nyara Sabally led the Ducks (12-4, 9-4) with 17 points.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.