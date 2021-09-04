Saturday night's National Women's Soccer League match between the Washington Spirit and host Portland Thorns FC was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
A statement issued by the league said there were four positive cases among the Spirit.
Portland leads the NWSL with a 10-4-2 record. Washington is in sixth place at 6-5-5.
The league said details regarding the rescheduled match will be announced in the coming days.
--Field Level Media
