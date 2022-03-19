UConn outscored the Bears 20-0 in the third quarter and four Huskies scored in double figures, led by Christyn Williams with 13, in a blowout win on their homecourt in Storrs, Conn., during a Bridgeport Region first-round game.
Paige Bueckers scored 12 and Dorka Juhasz and Caroline Ducharme added 10 apiece for the Huskies (26-5). Mercer (23-7) was led by Shannon Titus, who scored 12 points.
BRIDGEPORT REGION
No. 3 Indiana 85, No. 14 Charlotte 51
Mackenzie Holmes had 19 points and eight rebounds and Grace Berger added 18 points as the Hoosiers (23-8) had no trouble against the 49ers (22-10) in Bloomington, Ind. Octavia Jett-Wilson scored 19 to lead Charlotte, which made just 1 of 8 3-pointers.
No. 9 Kansas State 50, No. 8 Washington State 40
Ayoka Lee had 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Wildcats (20-12) rallied from a nine-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the Cougars (19-11) in Raleigh, N.C. Brylee Glenn added 14 points for Kansas State, which outscored Washington State 33-16 in the second half. Charlisse Leger-Walker led the Cougars with 20 points.
WICHITA REGION
No. 11 Villanova 61, No. 6 BYU 57
Maddy Siegrist scored 10 of her game-high 25 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Wildcats (24-8) to an upset of the Cougars (26-4) in Ann Arbor, Mich. Siegrist made two free throws with 16 seconds left to make it 60-57 and then blocked a 3-point attempt by Tegan Graham at the other end. Paisley Harding scored 21 for BYU.
