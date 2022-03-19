Ayoka Lee had 20 points and 15 rebounds to lead ninth-seeded Kansas State to a 50-40 win over eighth-seeded Washington State on Saturday in a Bridgeport Region first-round game in Raleigh, N.C.

The Wildcats (20-12) rallied from a nine-point deficit in the third quarter to knock off the Cougars (19-11).

Brylee Glenn scored 14 points for Kansas State, which outscored the Cougars 33-16 in the second half.

Charlisse Leger-Walker posted 20 points and Ula Motuga had 14 rebounds for the Cougars, who committed 18 turnovers and missed their last 12 shots from the field.

--Field Level Media

