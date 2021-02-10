Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the court on Wednesday for the first time since announcing he tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-January.
Towns was in the starting lineup for the Timberwolves' Wednesday game against the Los Angeles Clippers in Minneapolis. The two-time All-Star missed the team's previous 13 games since announcing on Twitter that he tested positive for the virus.
Towns, 25, played in just four games this season before Wednesday. He was averaging 22 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists.
--Field Level Media
