The NBA fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley $35,000 on Monday for making "unnecessary and inappropriate contact" with Portland Trail Blazers center Drew Eubanks.

Beasley received a technical foul and was ejected after literally butting heads with Eubanks midway through the third quarter of Minnesota's 135-121 home win on Saturday.

Earlier in the contest, Beasley made his 191st 3-pointer of the season to break Kevin Love's single-season franchise record set in 2013-14.

Beasley, 25, is averaging 12.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 64 games (11 starts) this season.

The fine was announced by NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell.

--Field Level Media

