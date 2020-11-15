North Carolina State quarterback Bailey Hockman threw for three touchdowns and ran for another against his former team as the Wolfpack trounced visiting Florida State 38-22 on Saturday night at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C.
Hockman finished 24-for-34 for 265 yards and an interception. He began his college career in the Florida State program as a redshirt player in 2017 before departing.
Receiver Thayer Thomas, a redshirt senior, caught 11 passes for a career-high 135 yards and two touchdowns for the Wolfpack (5-3, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).
The Seminoles were without starting quarterback Jordan Travis, who didn't make the trip after sitting out the second half a week earlier against Pittsburgh with an undisclosed ailment. That left true freshman Chubba Purdy as the team's fourth player to start at quarterback this season.
Purdy was 15-for-23 for 181 yards and two fourth-quarter touchdowns.
Florida State (2-6, 1-6) has dropped three games in a row since stunning then-No. 5 North Carolina.
NC State was up 21-3 at halftime, with Hockman throwing touchdown passes of 21 yards to Emeka Emezie and 10 yards to Thomas before running 4 yards for a touchdown with 1:32 left in the half. It was Hockman's third rushing touchdown of the season.
The Wolfpack opened the game with a 12-play scoring drive. Its second touchdown came after a failed Florida State fourth-down play, so it needed to go only 31 yards for the score. NC State held a 240-98 advantage in first-half total offense.
Zonovan Knight's 18-yard touchdown run opened the second-half scoring. He ended up with 94 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Thomas' second touchdown came on a 24-yard play in the third quarter.
Florida State cut the deficit to 28-9 on Jashaun Corbin's 28-yard fourth-down run in the third quarter. Purdy's 69-yard hookup with Ontaria Wilson and 24-yard connection with Warren Thompson gave the Seminoles a pair of fourth-quarter scores.
NC State snapped a two-game skid after losses to nationally ranked opponents North Carolina and Miami.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.