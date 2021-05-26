The WNBA said Wednesday there have been zero positive COVID-19 tests since the start of the regular season on May 14.
A total of 152 players from the league's 12 teams have been tested.
One player tested positive during training camp and remains out due to the protocols established by the WNBA and the WNBPA in accordance with CDC guidelines, the league announced.
--Field Level Media
