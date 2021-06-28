The WNBA announced Monday that 99 percent of its players are fully vaccinated.
Since the season began on May 14, no players have tested positive for COVID-19.
All 12 teams in the league have reached the threshold for being considered a fully vaccinated team.
The 2021 regular season runs through Sept. 19, including a break from July 12 to Aug. 11 for the Tokyo Olympics.
--Field Level Media
