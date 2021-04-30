The WNBA announced Friday a new, three-year collective bargaining agreement with the National Basketball Referees Association (NBRA), the union representing the WNBA referees.
The new deal begins with this season.
"We are grateful for the NBRA's work in coming to this agreement and for the referees' ongoing dedication to the WNBA," WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a league release. "We look forward to the upcoming 25th season with our referees, who are essential to our game."
Per league policy, terms of this agreement were not disclosed.
