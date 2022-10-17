The 2023 WNBA Draft Lottery will take place on Nov. 11 at 5:30 p.m. ET.
The results will be revealed that evening on ESPN2 by WNBA head of league operations Bethany Donaphin.
The Indiana Fever, Atlanta Dream, Washington Mystics and Minnesota Lynx are in the lottery, vying for the No. 1 pick in the draft scheduled for April 10.
With their combined 11-57 record from the 2021 and 2022 seasons, the Fever have the most chances to land the top pick (442 out of 1,000) and are guaranteed at least the No. 3 pick.
The remainder of the draft order is as follows:
5. Chicago Sky
6. New York Liberty
7. Indiana Fever
8. Atlanta Dream
9. Seattle Storm
10. Connecticut Sun
11. Dallas Wings
12. Minnesota Lynx
The Dream selected guard Rhyne Howard of Kentucky with the No. 1 overall pick in 2022.
--Field Level Media
