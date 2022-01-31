Sorry, an error occurred.
Washington Wizards leading scorer Bradley Beal will miss the next two games with a sprained left wrist.
The team said Monday that Beal will undergo further evaluation.
The Wizards play at Milwaukee on Tuesday and at Philadelphia on Wednesday.
Beal sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Wizards' 115-95 loss at Memphis on Saturday. It was Washington's fifth defeat in a row.
Beal's production has been slightly down since returning from COVID-19 protocol on Jan. 17, as he is averaging 18.7 points on 42.4 percent shooting over his last six games.
The three-time All-Star is averaging 23.2 points on the season. He had scored at least 20 points in each of his nine games prior to entering protocol.
--Field Level Media
