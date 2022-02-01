Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has been diagnosed with an injury to the scapholunate ligament in his left wrist and will miss the next four games.

The Wizards said Tuesday that Beal will be re-evaluated in approximately a week.

Beal's absence will begin with Tuesday night's game at Milwaukee. The fourth game he'll miss will be Monday against the visiting Miami Heat.

The team originally said Beal would miss two games with a sprained wrist, starting Tuesday night.

Beal sustained the injury in the third quarter of the Wizards' 115-95 loss at Memphis on Saturday.

Beal's production has been slightly down since returning from COVID-19 protocol on Jan. 17, as he is averaging 18.7 points on 42.4 percent shooting over his last six games.

The three-time All-Star is averaging 23.2 points on the season. He had scored at least 20 points in each of his nine games prior to entering protocol.

--Field Level Media

