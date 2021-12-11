Sorry, an error occurred.
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma entered the health and safety protocols and will not compete in Saturday night's game with the visiting Utah Jazz.
Kuzma hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left in overtime in Washington's last game, a 119-116 victory at Detroit on Wednesday night.
On Thursday, the NBA fined him $15,000 for flipping his middle finger at a Pistons fan earlier in that contest, which he finished with 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Kuzma, 26, is averaging 13.4 points and 8.3 rebounds in 26 games (all starts) in his first season with the Wizards.
He played his first four seasons with the Lakers before being acquired by Washington in the offseason trade that sent Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles.
--Field Level Media
