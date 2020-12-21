Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura will miss approximately three weeks due to an eye infection, the team said Monday.

He was diagnosed with bi-lateral epidemic keratoconjunctivitis (EKC) on Dec. 16 and missed the Wizards' last two preseason games.

Washington opens the season Wednesday against the 76ers in Philadelphia.

With a three-week timeline, the 22-year-old Hachimura could miss as many as 11 games.

The ninth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Hachimura averaged 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds and started all 48 of his games with the Wizards in 2019-20. The former Gonzaga star made the All-Rookie second team.

