Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans is expected to miss two weeks because of a calf injury, the team announced Friday.
Bertans, 28, is averaging 10.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 35 games (three starts) this season. He is in his second season with the Wizards after spending his first three seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.
The Latvia native sustained the injury on Thursday against the Utah Jazz, and an MRI on Friday confirmed a muscle strain.
Before the start of the season, the Wizards signed Bertans to a five-year, $80 million contract extension.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.