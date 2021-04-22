Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija will be out of action for 12 weeks due to a hairline fracture in his lower right leg, effectively ending his season, the team announced Thursday.
Avdija was injured in the Wizards' Wednesday win over the Golden State Warriors and needed a wheelchair to leave the court.
He was fibular hairline fracture was diagnosed following an MRI test. No surgery will be needed and the team expects Avdija to make a full recovery.
Avdija, 20, was the Wizards' first-round pick, ninth overall, the 2020 NBA Draft. He previously played for Maccabi Tel Aviv in his native Israel.
He started 32 of the 54 games he played this season, averaging 6.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.