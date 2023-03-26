Washington Wizards guards Bradley Beal and Monte Morris and forward Kyle Kuzma have all been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Toronto Raptors.
Beal has missed the last two games while nursing a mild left knee sprain. Morris has left groin soreness and Kuzma has sat out three games with a right ankle injury.
Deni Avdija likely will see additional opportunities in place of Beal, who is averaging 23.2 points and 5.4 assists in 50 games (all starts) this season.
Kuzma is contributing 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 64 games (all starts) this season, while Morris has chipped in 10.2 points and 5.2 assists in 60 games (59 starts).
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High 76F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.