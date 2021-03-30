Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the visiting Charlotte Hornets with a right hip contusion.
Beal, who averages an NBA-leading 31.3 points per game, also sat out Washington's 132-124 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday.
Beal, 27, has chipped in an average of 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 41 games (all starts) this season.
Beal is averaging 21.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 586 career games (552 starts) since being selected by Washington with the third overall pick of the 2012 NBA Draft.
Jerome Robinson started in place of Beal on Monday. He made 1 of 6 shots from the floor and finished with three points in 21 minutes.
