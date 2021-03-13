Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will sit out Saturday's game against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks because of a sore left knee, the team announced.
Beal, 27, averages an NBA-best 32.1 points per game to go along with 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest.
Deni Avdija will enter the lineup in place of Beal, who has started 34 of the Wizards' 36 games this season.
Forward Davis Bertans, 28, also will miss Saturday's game due to right calf tightness.
Bertans averages 11.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game this season for the Wizards (14-22), who have lost four of their last five contests.
--Field Level Media
