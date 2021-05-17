Bradley Beal plans to play Tuesday night when the Washington Wizards face the Boston Celtics in the NBA play-in tournament.
But Beal's balky hamstring remains an issue, even after he poured in 25 points in 35 minutes against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.
"I didn't injure it any worse than what it was. Obviously it still probably won't be 100 percent. It is just a matter of managing it as best I can," Beal said.
Beal missed three games and is continuing to receive treatment on his hamstring. He said it was limiting mostly in the first half Sunday. Beal missed 19 of his 27 shot attempts.
Wizards coach Scott Brooks said Beal felt great on Sunday, and never questions the sharpshooter's toughness.
"I can't say enough about Brad's toughness. The four years I've been here, there's not a lot of guys that have his mental toughness and determination," Brooks said. "Brad's toughness, I say it all the time: He chews nails for breakfast. He should be proud."
--Field Level Media
