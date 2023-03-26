Mar 7, 2023; North Port, Florida, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Jared Shuster (84) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Braves right-hander Kyle Wright will begin the season on the injured list, a move that will allow left-handers Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd to briefly receive a spot in the starting rotation.
The Braves announced on Sunday their decision for Wright, who is working his way back from a shoulder injury. The 21-game winner from last season will be eligible to return from the injured list April 11.
Shuster, 24, is expected to make his major-league debut in next Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. He is the Braves' top prospect, per MLB Pipeline.
Dodd, 24, is in line to make his first major league start in the Braves' game against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 5.
Wright, 27, has been dealing with soreness in his pitching shoulder since January and received a cortisone shot shortly after reporting the injury.
Wright had two career victories before his breakout 2022 season in which he went 21-5 with a 3.19 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 30 starts. He was the lone 20-game winner in the majors.
Wright also beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Division Series for Atlanta's lone win of the postseason. He gave up two hits in six shutout innings.
