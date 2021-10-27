Sorry, an error occurred.
Atlanta lost ace Charlie Morton but won Game 1 over the Houston Astros, shifting the Braves into the role of favorites according to oddsmakers.
Morton threw 10 pitches with a fractured leg before the Braves' bullpen finished off the Astros in Houston on Tuesday with Game 2 set for Wednesday night.
Atlanta vaulted into the favorite role at -155 to win the World Series with Houston at +135 odds, according to BetMGM.
But an Astros' victory on Wednesday could flip the Series winner odds, as was the case in the ALCS.
Houston fell behind Boston 2-1 in the best-of-seven series and the Red Sox climbed to +200 to win the American League. But a 9-2 win in Game 4 at Boston pushed the Astros to +180 to claim the ALCS.
The Braves are favored in Game 2 with left-hander Max Fried on the mound.
At FanDuel, Atlanta is -1.5 (+164) and -104 moneyline. The over-under was set at 8.5 runs (over is -115).
--Field Level Media
