Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz left Saturday's game against Minnesota because of an upper-body injury.
Mertz was 12-of-20 passing for 132 yards when he left the game in the second half. Backup quarterback Chase Wolf replaced him and quickly completed his first three passes, including one for a touchdown.
The Badgers announced that Mertz was questionable to return.
Mertz started the season with a five-touchdown performance against Illinois, but then he missed almost a month because of a positive COVID-19 test. In four-plus games since returning, he has thrown for only three touchdowns along with five interceptions.
--Field Level Media
