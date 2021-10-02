Sorry, an error occurred.
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz exited Saturday's 38-17 home loss to Michigan with a chest injury.
Badgers coach Paul Chryst said Mertz went to a local hospital for further evaluation.
Mertz was injured when he was hit by Michigan's Daxton Hill while being sacked during the first series of the third quarter.
Mertz was 8-of-15 passing for 115 yards and one touchdown before departing. Chase Wolf replaced him and was 3-of-8 passing for 52 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.
Chryst said that tight end Jake Ferguson also left with a chest injury. Ferguson had two catches for 28 yards.
Wisconsin (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) has been outscored 79-30 over the last two games. The Badgers lost to Notre Dame 41-13 last week.
--Field Level Media
