Jordan Davis scored 11 points as cold-shooting Wisconsin held off visiting Green Bay 56-45 in a nonconference game Tuesday night in Madison.
Green Bay, which trailed by 17 at the half, outscored Wisconsin 14-3 to open the second half, pulling within 35-29 on Cade Meyer's basket underneath.
Max Klesmit, a transfer from Wofford, hit two free throws to put Wisconsin up 44-33 with 7:23 remaining. Steven Crowl converted a three-point play to put the Badgers in front 53-41 with 2:18 left.
Wisconsin (3-0) has won 12 straight against in-state rival Green Bay and leads the series 27-1, including 24-0 in Madison.
The Badgers shot 30.2 percent, making 16 of 53 shots. Wisconsin's three leading scorers -- Tyler Wahl, Chucky Hepburn and Crowl -- shot a combined 7 for 31. Wisconsin dominated the boards 45-25, including 15-2 in offensive rebounds, for a 17-2 advantage in second-chance points.
Zae Blake had 15 points and Meyer added 13 for the Phoenix (0-3), who shot 50 percent in the second half.
Davis, the twin brother of last year's leading scorer Johnny Davis -- the 10th overall pick in the NBA draft by the Washington Wizards -- was 3 of 6 from beyond the arc as Wisconsin had an 8-2 advantage in 3-pointers.
Wisconsin gradually built a 32-15 lead by halftime as Green Bay made just 5 of 24 shots, going more than five minutes at one stretch without a field goal.
The Badgers gained separation with an 11-0 run midway through the first half, going in front 26-11 on two free throws by Hepburn, who finished 2 of 14 from the field.
After making just 4 of their first 18 shots, Wisconsin finished the half 10 for 34, including 6 of 11 from beyond the arc. The Phoenix made 1 of 10 three-point attempts.
Wahl, the Badgers leading scorer at 18.0 points per game, was 1 for 10 in the first half, but nine rebounds before the break. He finished 2 of 11 with eight points.
