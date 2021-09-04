Wisconsin starting linebacker Leo Chenal will miss Saturday's opener against Big Ten rival Penn State -- a matchup of top 20 teams -- after testing positive for COVID-19.
"To all my friends and family, I have tested positive for Covid and will miss the next 2 games," Chenal posted to Instagram, just hours before kickoff between the No. 12 Badgers and No. 19 Nittany Lions in Madison, Wis.
"That aside, I am excited to see the boys kill it today."
The Badgers are scheduled to host Central Michigan next week.
A junior from Grantsburg, Wis., Chenal was second on the Badgers squad last season with 46 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and an interception. He earned an honorable All-Big Ten nod.
