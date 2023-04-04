Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl announced Tuesday that he will return to play a fifth season with the Badgers.
Wahl, who has already played in 126 games (85 starts) for Wisconsin, elected to use the extra season of NCAA eligibility afforded to athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I have always wanted to leave the Wisconsin jersey better than I found it and our team has accomplished a lot over the last few years... but we're not finished," Wahl wrote on social media.
Wahl was one of four Badgers to score in double figures this past season. He posted 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals per game in 32 games (all starts).
In four seasons in Madison, Wahl has career averages of 7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.
Wisconsin missed the NCAA Tournament in 2022-23 and instead went to the NIT, where it reached the semifinals.
--Field Level Media
