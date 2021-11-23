Johnny Davis scored 30 points and Wisconsin turned back a furious second-half rally to hold off 12th-ranked Houston 65-63 on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Maui Invitational at Las Vegas.
Wisconsin (4-1) advances to the final on Wednesday against the winner of Oregon (3-1) and Saint Mary's (5-0). Houston (4-1) will play the Oregon-Saint Mary's loser.
Houston, which trailed 40-20 at the half, rebounded a missed shot by Wisconsin with 10 seconds left, but did not get a shot off on its final possession.
Davis hit two free throws with 45 seconds left to put Wisconsin up 65-60. Kyler Edwards countered with his fifth 3-pointer of the half to make it 65-63.
Houston pulled within 55-52 on Jamal Shead's lay-in with 4:44 remaining. Davis hit two free throws, then added a steal and dunk to put Wisconsin up 59-52.
Edwards had 18 points and Marcus Sasser added 11 for the Cougars, who shot 59.3 percent in the second half (16-for-27).
Tyler Wahl and Brad Davison had nine apiece for Wisconsin.
Edwards got Houston back into the game, hitting hit three consecutive 3-pointers to cap a 10-point run to open the second half as Wisconsin missed its first six shots.
Wahl's lay-in with 13:42 remaining was Wisconsin's first field goal of the second half for a 44-32 lead. Houston scored six straight to get within 51-45 with just under eight minutes left.
The first half flipped the script for each team from their tournament openers.
Wisconsin, which overcame a 16-point first-half deficit in its win over Texas A&M, jumped out to a 13-0 lead against the Cougars. The Badgers hit five of their first eight shots, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.
Houston, which raced to a 17-0 lead in its first game against Butler, missed its first five shots against Wisconsin.
Wisconsin held the Cougars without a field goal over the final 3:42 en route to the 20-point halftime lead. The Badgers shot 57.1 percent in the first half, making 16 of 28 shots, including 7 of 15 from 3-point range, with 10 assists.
Davis, who sat out Wisconsin's only loss with a heel injury, had 18 points in the first half on 7-of-11 shooting. Davis was 3 of 14 from beyond the arc entering the game but hit his first four 3-point attempts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.