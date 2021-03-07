D.J. Burns Jr. scored 22 points on 11-for-12 shooting, and Winthrop advanced to the NCAA Tournament with an 80-53 win over visiting Campbell on Sunday in the Big South Conference tournament final in Rock Hill, S.C.
Winthrop wrapped up a dominant season in the Big South en route to a 23-1 record. The Eagles beat Campbell for the third time this season and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017.
Jordan Whitfield had 18 points on 8-for-17 shooting to lead Campbell (17-10). Ricky Clemons added 10 points before fouling out.
--Field Level Media
