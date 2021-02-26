The Dallas Wings have waived center Astou Ndour ahead of the 2021 WNBA season.
Ndour, 26, arrived in Dallas after a trade from the Chicago Sky before last season.
In 13 games (seven starts) last season, Ndour averaged 3.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 11.6 minutes per contest.
For her career, Ndour has averaged 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 94 games (36 starts) with the Wings, Sky and the San Antonio Stars.
Ndour is a heavily decorated member of Spain's national team, complete with a silver medal from the 2016 Olympics.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.