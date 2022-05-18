The Phoenix Mercury and Dallas Wings are trying to figure things out during the early stages of the WNBA season.
Both teams are dealing with adjustments and are 2-2. Both teams are coming off losses as they meet Thursday night in Phoenix.
The Mercury are playing without Kia Nurse (knee) and Brittney Griner (detained in Russia) in addition to adjusting to a roster featuring a half-dozen new faces.
"We're still a work in a progress," guard Diana Taurasi said. "We've got to get on the same page and we'll be OK."
Taurasi and fellow All-Star teammate Skylar Diggins-Smith exchanged heated words and had to be separated on the bench during the second quarter of an 86-74 loss at Las Vegas on Tuesday.
Tina Charles led the Mercury with 17 points and nine rebounds, but the game turned when the Aces outscored Phoenix 30-12 in the third quarter.
"We want to be well balanced on both sides," Taurasi said, "and have multiple scorers, multiple people making plays."
Dallas has been playing without All-Star forward Satou Sabally, who could return as early as Saturday. Sabally was named MVP of the finals as her team won the Turkish championship last Sunday.
Her teammates are coming off an 84-68 home loss to league-leading Washington on Tuesday.
The Wings, like Phoenix, lost contact in the third quarter as the Mystics outscored them 31-13 in the period to pull away after leading by just three points at halftime.
"We got here in front of our fans and we became selfish," Dallas coach Vickie Johnson said. "A lot of one-on-one basketball. We didn't move the basketball."
Wings leading scorer Arike Ogunbowale had just six points in 32 minutes as the Wings shot 41 percent from the floor.
"We have to look back and look in the mirror and think, ‘What can I do better for the team?'" said guard Marina Mabrey, who scored a team-high 16 points for the Wings.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.