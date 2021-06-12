Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points and Satou Sabally had 17 as the visiting Dallas Wings beat the Phoenix Mercury for the second time in four days, prevailing 77-59 on Friday night.
Moriah Jefferson added 11 points as the Wings (5-5) won for the fourth time in their past five games. Dallas improved to 3-1 on a five-game road trip that concludes Sunday in Las Vegas and took the season series from the Mercury 2-1.
Brittney Griner scored 19 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 11 and Kia Nurse had 10 to lead the Mercury (5-5), who never led in the game.
Neither team shot well on 3-point attempts as Dallas made 6 of 22 and Phoenix sank 3 of 20, but the Wings enjoyed a 40-29 rebounding advantage, their fifth straight game with at least 40 rebounds.
Jefferson and Ogunbowale each made a 3-pointer during an 8-0 start to the third quarter that gave Dallas a 48-33 lead.
Kia Vaughn's layup provided Phoenix's first points of the quarter, and Griner followed with another layup.
The Wings built the lead to 16 points before the Mercury closed with a 9-2 run to pull within 57-48 at the end of the period.
Ogunbowale started the fourth-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer, and she made another that put Dallas in command with a 71-55 lead midway through the period.
The Wings scored the first four points of the game and used an 8-0 run to open a 20-8 advantage.
Griner made one of two free throws to end the sequence before Marina Mabrey answered with a 3-pointer.
Nurse's trey pulled the Mercury within 23-12 at the end of the first quarter.
Phoenix closed within 27-21 on Diggins-Smith's basket before Ogunbowale answered with a 3-pointer.
The Mercury closed within three points twice before Allisha Gray's jumper and Bella Alarie's layup pushed the Wings' lead to 40-33 at halftime.
Phoenix put up 21 second-quarter points, the only period in which it scored as many as 20 points.
--Field Level Media
