The Miami Dolphins remain the longest shots among the remaining teams battling for the AFC's three wild-card spots despite being in charge of their own destiny.

Beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, and the Dolphins are on to the postseason.

Unfortunately for Miami (10-5), Buffalo (14-3) is still battling for the No. 2 seed in the AFC. That is contributing to the Dolphins being offered at -193 by PointsBet to make the playoffs -- the longest odds among the five teams in the AFC wild-card picture.

The Tennessee Titans (10-5) have yet to wrap up the AFC South title, but can do so with a win over the Houston Texans (4-11) or a loss by the Indianapolis Colts. The Titans make the playoffs with a win or a Baltimore Ravens or Dolphins loss. That would leave Indianapolis needing to beat Jacksonville (1-14) and have the Dolphins, Ravens or Browns lose to get into the playoffs. The Colts can still win the AFC South with a win and a Titans loss.

The Ravens play Cincinnati (4-10-1) while the Browns face the Steelers (14-3). Cleveland's path became easier with Pittsburgh planning to sit quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and start Mason Rudolph.

Odds To Make The Playoffs (PointsBet)

Baltimore Ravens -1429

Cleveland Browns -770

Los Angeles Rams -667

Indianapolis Colts -271

Chicago Bears -233

Miami Dolphins -193

Odds To Miss The Playoffs

Baltimore Ravens +850

Cleveland Browns +500

Los Angeles Rams +450

Indianapolis Colts +200

Chicago Bears +190

Miami Dolphins +150

The wild-card picture is a little clearer in the NFC.

The Rams (9-6) are in if they beat the Arizona Cardinals (8-7), while the Chicago Bears (8-7) can claim a wild-card spot with a win against Green Bay (12-3) or a loss by Arizona.

The Cardinals clinch a playoff spot with a win, while facing a Rams team that is expected to start undrafted rookie quarterback John Wolford. The Bears play a Packers team still trying to lock down the No. 1 seed in the NFC and a first-round bye.

--Field Level Media

