Wilmer Flores hit two of San Francisco's four home runs and Sammy Long threw six solid innings in his first major-league start as the Giants powered their way to an 11-2 home win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
Flores finished with four hits while Mike Yastrzemski (two hits) and Brandon Crawford (four RBIs) each hit two-run homers for the Giants, who completed a 6-1 homestand.
Long (1-0), whose first two big-league appearances came in relief earlier this month, allowed four hits and struck out six with a walk. He gave up two runs on a homer to J.T. Realmuto.
Realmuto had three of the four hits for Philadelphia, which dropped to 13-23 away from home in 2021.
Phillies starter Zach Eflin (2-6) allowed seven runs -- six earned -- nine hits, four homers and struck out six over five innings.
The Giants jumped on Eflin out of the gate. After lead-off man LaMonte Wade Jr. reached on Rhys Hoskins' fielding error, Yastrzemski clubbed his second straight two-run, first-inning homer. Flores immediately followed by going deep to left-center field for a 3-0 San Francisco lead.
Philadelphia got within a run in the third on Realmuto's long two-run drive over the center-field wall. In the bottom of that frame, however, Crawford homered to nearly the same location, with a man on, for his 16th of the year and a 5-2 San Francisco advantage.
Flores' second homer of the game came in the fifth for the Giants, who lead the NL with 107 home runs. It was the sixth two-homer game of Flores' career.
Steven Duggar delivered an RBI double in the sixth and Crawford added a two-run double in the eighth for San Francisco, which is 18-7 since May 25.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.