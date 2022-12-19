Willie McGinest, the longtime New England Patriots linebacker now working as an analyst for NFL Network, was arrested Monday on a potential felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to media outlets that McGinest was arrested in connection with a Dec. 9 incident in a nightclub in West Hollywood.
TMZ obtained video purporting to show McGinest and other men approaching a man sitting at a booth. McGinest punches the victim before the other attackers take their turns. McGinest is also accused of bashing the victim's head with a bottle.
McGinest provided a statement at the sheriff's station Monday morning and was taken into custody. He posted $30,000 bond and was released the same morning. He's now scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
McGinest, 51, played the first 12 seasons of his 15-year NFL career with the Patriots and was part of three Super Bowl-winning teams. He was a Pro Bowl selection in 1996 and 2003 and ranks second in Patriots history with 78 sacks.
In 15 seasons with the Patriots (1994-2005) and Browns (2006-08), McGinest played in 212 games and recorded 804 tackles and 86 sacks, as well as a league-record 16 postseason sacks.
NFL Network told media outlets that McGinest will not appear on television while the network reviews the case.
