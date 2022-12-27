William Nylander scored the overtime winner to lift the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs over the St. Louis Blues 5-4 on Tuesday night.
Calle Jarnkrok had a goal and two assists for the Maple Leafs, who are 12-2-1 in their last 15 games.
Justin Holl, John Tavares and Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Toronto, and Ilya Samsonsov made 30 saves.
Calle Rosen, Ryan O'Reilly, Justin Faulk, Jordan Kyrou scored for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington stopped 32 shots.
The Maple Leafs scored just 3:08 into the game. Mark Giordano fired a slap shot into Auston Matthews' screen, and then Holl converted the rebound after moving in from the right point.
Rosen tied the game 1-1 with a slap shot from atop the left circle. Samsonov stopped Alexey Toropchenko's jam shot, but Logan Brown sent the rebound back to Rosen.
Toronto took a 2-1 lead with 57 seconds left in the first period. Tavares scored from the right faceoff dot off Mitchell Marner's pass from the right corner.
Kerfoot scored shorthanded to make it 3-1 at 5:26 of the second period. Jarnkrok attacked from the left corner and Kerfoot rolled the bouncing rebound into the net.
O'Reilly cut the Toronto lead to 3-2 by coming down the middle on a 3-on-2 break and banking in a shot off the right post.
Faulk tied the game 3-3 with a power-play slap shot from the center point off Pavel Buchnevich's pass back from the right circle.
Toronto then retook the lead 4-3 on Jarnkrok's goal. Pontus Holmberg moved in from the right side, and Jarnkrok converted the rebound from a tough left-side angle.
Kyrou tied the game 4-4 by snapping a shot from the right faceoff dot through Robert Thomas' screen for his seventh goal in his last four games.
Binnington stopped TJ Brodie's penalty shot in overtime, but Nylander scored on a breakaway after stealing the puck from Vladimir Tarasenko at center ice.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.